Chicago to fully reopen June 11 as Illinois moves to Phase 5, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO ؅— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the city is ready to move into Phase 5 starting next week.

The mayor made the announcement with Dr. Allison Arwady during a Facebook Live.

“I think we’re ready to move to Phase 5 with the state next Friday, June 11th. What do you think?” Lightfoot asked Arwady.

The City of Chicago will now fully reopen on June 11, in alignment with the state of Illinois.

“Now is the time to do this,” Arwady said. “These numbers are looking so good right now.”

Because you've masked up, socially distanced and got vaccinated, we're now moving to Phase 5 on Friday, June 11 in alignment with the state.



This means Chicago is scheduled to fully reopen. 🎉#OpenChicago https://t.co/Vsy821fiJK — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 3, 2021

“Covid is still here, no doubt,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got a lot more work that we need to get done. So keep pushing vaccines, but we are on the right track.”

