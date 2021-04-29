Chicago to offer ‘Vax Pass’ for concerts and other events

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil’s health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Large events might come back to Chicago this summer, but with a catch. You’ll likely need proof of vaccination to attend.

The city’s public health commissioner is calling it the “Vax Pass.” It’s expected to launch next month to encourage people, especially younger people, to get the vaccine.

Some events may be open only to people who’ve been vaccinated.

This idea comes as the CDC releases new guidelines that say it’s safe for vaccinated people to gather without masks outdoors even with unvaccinated people, except during crowded outdoor events.

Dr. Alison Arwady says the city is also working on a Vax and Relax Program, partnering with salons and barbershops to offer free manicures and haircuts. She says the city will never require anyone to get the vaccine but they want to incentivize people to get it.

“We’re not going to bribe Chicagoans to get vaccinated, but we’re going to do everything we can to build the confidence, to build the convenience and then to make this fun,” Arwady said.

Arwady wouldn’t comment on what specific events this Vax Pass could be used for, or whether Lollapalooza will be back this summer.