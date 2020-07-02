Chicago to quarantine travelers from 15 states as largest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases hits U.S.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Department of Public Health issued an Emergency Travel Order Thursday, which would place travelers from 15 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge in a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The Order will go into effect on Monday July 6, 2020, at 12:01am.

When the order goes into effect on July 6, travelers from the following states will be directed to quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to “preserve the gains Chicago had made.”

The city has reported 52,569 confirmed cases and 2,611 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Both categories have trended down in recent weeks and the city has allowed many businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants with limits on customers.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus cases surged in the past week, with a record 53,000 new cases reported Thursday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says as many as 160,000 deaths are expected by July 24th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

