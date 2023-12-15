CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago alderman voted against allowing voters to determine whether or not to keep the city’s sanctuary status toward migrants.

The referendum would have let the public decide if it wanted to continue to not enforce federal immigration laws, but aldermen voted down the proposal, according to The Center Square.

“My constituents are very concerned about whether or not we remain a sanctuary city and having that opportunity but before them on a ballot,” said Alderman Chris Taliaferro. “A lot of our residents, particularly those in the Black community, want to be heard as to whether or not we remain a sanctuary city.”

According to an October poll by M3 Strategies, 70% of those who responded said the city’s focus on housing new migrants is negatively affecting current Chicago residents who may be in need.

That view is shared by 67% of Democrats, 74% of women, 79% of Black and 71% of Hispanic voters.

Fifty percent of respondents said they believed housing the migrants made Chicago less safe.

Two-thirds say the federal government should act at the border, including “limiting the number of migrants who can enter the U.S.”

Only 39% of respondents said they believe that Chicago should remain a “sanctuary city.”

According to the city’s Sanctuary City Ordinance, Chicago authorities do not ask an individual’s immigration status or report noncitizens to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which would deport them to their home countries.

The city has spent over $500 million to care for over 24,000 migrants who have arrived from the southern border in the last 16 months.

The migrants passed illegally over the border and have been bused northward to self-declared “sanctuary cities.”

Governors in southern states, like Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, said other states should share the burden of caring for tens of thousands of migrants that cross the border each day, and began busing them to the self-declared “sanctuary cities” in California, Washington D.C., New York, and Illinois.