CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago woman has pled guilty to helping her mother kill a pregnant teenager so they could take her baby.

Desiree Figueroa, 29, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in an agreement to testify against her mother, Clarissa Figueroa.

Prosecutors say the two women lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to their home in 2018 with the promise of free baby clothes.

They argued Desiree distracted Ochoa-Lopez with a photo album while her mother strangled Ochoa-Lopez. Her baby boy, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, then was cut from her womb with a butcher’s knife.

Hours later, Clarisa Figueroa allegedly came running out of the home claiming she had just given birth to a baby boy and that he wasn’t breathing. The boy suffered brain injuries and was hospitalized, but died months later.

Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a trash bin.

Desiree Figueroa will be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Clarissa Figueroa is scheduled for trial later this month.

Piotr Bobak, 45, who was dating the suspect at the time of the killing, was sentenced to four years in prison after claiming he had no prior knowledge of what the women planned to do, but used “poor judgment” after the fact when cleaning up the crime scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.