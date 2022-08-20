CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Chicago Air and Water Show” returned this weekend for the first time since the pandemic started.

The Navy’s “Blue Angels” are the star attraction. Each “Super Hornet” jet costs more than $67 million and is painted blue and gold for the official colors of the Navy. The skilled pilots fly in close formation, climbing up 30,000 feet per minute before beginning their maneuvers.

The Army’s “Golden Knights Parachute Team” will pay a special tribute to Rudy Malnati this weekend. The beloved pizza icon was one of the biggest champions of the “Air and Water Show.”

A million spectators are expected.