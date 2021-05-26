Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive might change name to honor Black settler

CHICAGO (AP) — An iconic Chicago road could be getting a new name in honor of a Black man who is recognized as a key settler of the city.

The city council on Wednesday is expected to consider renaming Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered to be Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler.

He had a trading post in the late 1700s.

Alderman David Moore says Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is opposed to the name change and has proposed alternatives, such as naming the Dan Ryan Expressway for DuSable.