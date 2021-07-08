Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast-food chain, McDonald’s last

The Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich is available nationwide for a limited time (Photo via Chick-fil-A)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite fast-food chain.

It has taken the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for the seventh straight year.

Here are the top five rankings:

Chick-fil-A: 83
Domino’s: 80
KFC: 79
Starbucks: 79
Five Guys: 78

As for worst-rated fast-food chains, McDonald’s claimed that lowest spot with a score of 70. Jack in the Box, Popeyes, Sonic and Wendy’s scored 73. The average score of limited-service restaurants was 78. Subway had the biggest drop in this year’s rankings, from 79 to 75.

