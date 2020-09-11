Chiefs fans boo as players lock arms in a show of racial unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was supposed to be a show of racial unity, when Chiefs and Texans players locked arms in a moment of silence prior to Thursday’s game. Instead, some fans in the stands booed.
The moment quickly went viral on Twitter, with “booing” racking up over 45,000 tweets during the game.
Kansas City councilman Eric Bunch tweeted, “Some NFL fans booing the players for standing and locking arms in a moment of silent unity proves that for them the ‘standing for the flag’ was always about perpetuating white supremacy.”
Other fans and observers tweeted their disappointment.
The “moment of unity” came after a pregame dedicated to racial justice and ending racism.
The Chiefs locked arms at the end zone during a video against social justice and police brutality. They also stood together as Alicia Keys sang, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” commonly known as the Black national anthem.
During the national anthem, the team stood on the sidelines once more, many of them linked arms again. All but one player, Alex Okafor, stood.
The Texans remained in the locker room during both “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star Spangled Banner” but came out onto the field for the moment of solidarity afterward.
During warm ups, Chiefs players wore shirts that said, “Vote.” The words “End Racism” and “It Takes All Of Us” were inscribed in the end zones. The league allowed players to wear similar visuals on their helmets.
Other fans tweeted their displeasure with the injection of politics into sports entertainment.
Proud American sports fans are SICK of false narrative left wing politics being shoved down our throats at sporting events we use as an escape! Our Country was not built on “white supremacy” or “racism” like Kaepernick tweets..lies! BOO— BenjaminTallmadge (@CulperSpyRing76) September 11, 2020
Not for long when you Fans boo you. Good job. People don't want Politics in their sports. Sports are supposed to make people forget about the rest of the world for a bit. Get Woke. Go Broke.— David Githens (@GithensDavid) September 11, 2020
Racial justice has been at the forefront of the NFL since Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee to protest perceived “systemic racism” and police brutality in America during the 2016 season.