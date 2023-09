(WTVO) — The end of federal funding for childcare providers this month could lead to the closure of many businesses.

The government has paid out $24 billion to daycares since the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to raise teacher salaries, buy supplies and pay mortgages. That money runs out at the end of the month.

This could lead to tuition hikes, layoffs and closures.

The Centry Foundation warned that more than three million children could be affected, about a third of kids in childcare nationwide.