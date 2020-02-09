Children with special needs learn how to communicate using AAC

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Superhero Center for Autism in Loves Park hosted a free class Saturday on augmentative and alternative communication (AAC).

AAC is any method of communication that can replace or supplement speaking or writing for people that may have trouble completing those tasks.

Two local speech experts gave a presentation on using technology to enhance conversations between kids and their parents.

They say it is important to inform parents or other caregivers about the research that is available to them.

“AAC is relatively new in the span of technology, so we need to get that awareness out there so that they can understand how to use it, the benefits of using it, and implement it with fidelity,” said event organizer Anna Cannone.

The center hosts educational workshops on the second Saturday of every month.