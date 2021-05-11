Chipotle increasing average wage to $15 per hour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign is seen in the Park Slope neighborhood on April 29, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York City announced that it has sued the national chain Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants for over $150 million due to alleged violations of the city’s Fair Workweek Law that was enacted in 2017. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — As many restaurants struggle to hire workers, some, including Chipotle, are offering higher pay with bigger career opportunities.

Chipotle announced Monday it’s increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour by the end of June.

Some employees will also be eligible to make a six-figure salary after just a few years working with the chain. Wage increases will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

“Chipotle is committed to providing industry-leading benefits and accelerated growth opportunities, and we hope to attract even more talent by showcasing the potential income that can be achieved in a few short years,” said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer at Chipotle.

Hourly crew members’ wages will range from $11-$18 per hour. Employees also have the opportunity to be promoted to a general manager position — a job with an “average compensation” of $100,000 — within about three and a half years, the company said.

Chipotle said it aims to hire 20,000 employees ahead of the summer. The chain also plans to roll out a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members, and a $750 referral bonus for apprentices or general managers.

A virtual career fair will be held on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT on its Discord platform.

“We’re looking for people who are authentic, passionate, and want to help cultivate a better world through real food and real personal development,” Andrada said.