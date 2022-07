(WTVO) — Choco Taco resale prices are through the roof after Klondike’s recent announcement that it is discontinuing the ice cream treat.

Online auction sites like eBay have seen multiple listings of $1,000 or more for just 2-6 Choco Tacos. One post even called them “frozen gold.” Another bid for 24 Choco Tacos had several bids past $230.

Klondike said that the move is not a publicity stunt.