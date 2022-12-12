ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many who exchange gifts during the holidays, the giving isn’t complete when everything is wrapped and tucked under the Christmas tree.

It households across the Stateline, there are still stocking stuffers to buy–sweet treats and smaller items that fit into Christmas stockings.

Although some parents say Santa Claus is responsible for filling all those stockings that are hung by chimneys with care, some moms and dads will supplement what Jolly Ol’ St. Nick puts into their children’s stockings. Others set out every year to find stocking stuffers for spouses, siblings, parents, even friends and pets.

On average, stocking stuffers are about $5 or $15 each. Depending on who they’re buying for, local shoppers say it’s not unheard of to pay $50 or more to fill a stocking. Most shoppers though say they try to spend less than that because there are usually more than one stocking to stuff.

“Small amounts–like 20-30 bucks, 40 bucks,” said Aaron Vincer, of Leaf River.

Vincer says he fills a total of four stockings every Christmas, stuffing them with a gift card or two, candy, and “trinket” type items.

Addi Ericksen, of Rockford, fills five stockings and typically buys candy and some of the more common items that aren’t considered traditional gifts.

“I spend usually around $30 per stocking,” Erickson said, “[on] gum, makeup toothpaste–just like necessities. And a lot of candy. And it’s for my dog, some treats and toys.”

While the items Vincer and Erickson grab as stocking stuffers are most common, just about anything small enough to fit in a stocking can be fair game. For adults, bigger-ticket items like electric razors, AirPods, smartwatches, even jewelry, can be perfect items to hide inside a Christmas stocking.

Here are some other suggestions.

Card games

Games like Uno, Dos, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and Deer in the Headlights make for suitable stocking stuffers.

Socks

Socks of all kinds fit easily into Christmas stockings.

Wallets and purses

Wallets and purses can be given as traditional gifts or stocking stuffers.

Coffee and tea

Gourmet coffee and tea can be nice surprises to find inside a Christmas stocking.

What did we miss? Let us know what you stuff Christmas stockings with.