(WTVO) — HBO Max has released the full trailer for its new sequel to the classic “A Christmas Story.”

The trailer shows Peter Billingsley playing Ralphie as an adult, now dealing with the challenges of Christmas as a dad.

Original film actors Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb, and Ian Petrella, are returning for the sequel.

And, Zack Ward is returning as Officer Scut Farkas.

“A Christmas Story” has become an annual holiday classic, following a youngster in 1940’s Indiana in pursuit of a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Air Rifle with a compass in the stock.

The original film flopped when it was released in 1983 but has since become a pop-culture phenomenon, with quotable lines (“You’ll shoot your eye out”), beloved characters, and beloved leg lamps.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres November 17th on HBO Max.