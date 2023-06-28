LISLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Circle K convenience store chain will be offering 40 cents off the price of a gallon of gas on Thursday, June 29th.

The promotion will be available at 300 stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“We know many people are hitting the open road to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, so we want to help make those travel plans a little easier,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “Our loyal Heartland customers really enjoyed our National Fuel Day in May, so we are thrilled to give them yet another reason to celebrate this weekend.”

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the three-state region, selling either Circle K fuels or Shell brand fuel.

Find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.