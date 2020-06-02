Citing safety concerns, Belvidere Police shut down I-90 exits

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Belvidere Police Department shuts down two major highway ramps leading into the city.

A little after 7 p.m. Monday evening officers closed westbound Interstate 90 exits at Genoa Road and Irene Road.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody says the department received reliable information that at least one, if not more, busload of people may be coming in from the Chicago area looking to commit crimes.

Chief Woody did not know how long the ramps would be closed, but believes they would be reopened sometime overnight, in time for the morning commute.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

