“Citizens helping Illinois Citizens” is looking for volunteers in Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) A group in the Stateline asks the community to help those who have been affected by the pandemic.



“Citizens helping Illinois Citizens” is looking for young volunteers in Freeport to pick up items at food pantries, go grocery shopping, pick up medications, or take pets on walks.



The group is working with their local emergency response center, COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) to help make this happen.



If you’re interested in volunteering, you can use the link below to sign up.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOLeFbD2h0Sw-1igLyScmwEIFopYpN8PSvqioMAmH4PqbLOg/viewform

