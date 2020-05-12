City First Church in Rockford hosts third food drive for needy families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford church hosted another event to help local families keep food on the table. City First Church’s drive-thru food pick up Tuesday served 2,000 families.

Each box had milk, eggs and bread. Volunteers wearing ppe put the boxes into residents’ cars. This was the church’s third major food distribution at their Spring Creek location.

“We’ll get through this together with faith and generosity. It’s so important that we come together as a community and give what we can if you’re able and help support some people who are really struggling and help meet a tangible need,” Spritual Growth Pastor Adam Seaton said.

Pastor Seaton says the church plans on hosting another food drive sometime next month.

