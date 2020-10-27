City First Church surpasses 1 million pounds of food donated since pandemic began

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When the pandemic first hit, many Stateline workers struggled to find a way to feed their families. City First Church stepped up to help food on the table by hosting multiple grocery giveaways.

Volunteers have now reached an unprecedented milestone.

“It’s just awesome to see that so many people are just willing to jump in and do whatever it takes to just help the community,” said First Impressions Coordinator Dakota Peoples.

For the ninth time, Rockford’s City First Church hosted a food drive, giving away thousands of pounds of food.

“So we have different boxes of protein, dairy, and produce we’re handing out to families. Just to be a blessing in the community today,” said Peoples.

While COVID-19 has presented a trying time for many local residents, Peoples says this is the least they can do to help lighten the burden.

Tuesday’s food drive alone is expected to feed over a thousand families.

“We are actually hitting over a million pounds of food today. Overall of our food distributions total over a million pounds we’ve been able to give away during the Covid crisis,” said Peoples.

Everyone working the event was a volunteer. One Rockford resident says the drive provides some hope for her and her family.

“It came at a perfect time when we need it right now, there are so many workers. Even just waving goodbye gives a little hope right now. It’s great,” said Jessica Danhof.

City First Church is expected to continue with their scheduled food drives in November and December–but with winter approaching they are continuing to find innovative ways to help the community.

“Northern Illinois Food Bank is actually purchasing heated tents for our volunteers and serve team members so that way, as it gets colder, we’re still staying safe, keeping warm, being prepared,” Peoples added.

