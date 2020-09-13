City First Church to hold 8th food distribution event on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic continues to financially impact Stateline families. That’s why Northern Illinois Food Bank and City First Church will hold their 9th food distribution on Monday.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until supplies run out at City First Church at 5950 Spring Creek Road.

Dairy, protein, and produce is up for grabs. Volunteers expect to feed 1,800 households. Participants are asked to clear out the trunk of their vehicles before stopping by the distribution area.

MORE HEADLINES: