City leaders address Airbnb/VRBO problems, consider new rules

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police is used to breaking up house parties, but they say a recent string of parties are being held at Airbnb’s and VRBO’s.

Rockford Alderman of the 3rd Ward, Chad Tuneberg, spoke up after a party was held in his ward.

“I was made aware by another constituent this weekend there was another Airbnb, this one was a house. She counted approximately 70 people coming out of the house once the policy non-emergency were called,” Alderman Tuneberg said.

The parties are becoming a nuisance for Rockford first responders. There are currently no legal regulations to fall back on, so some city leaders want to change that.

Whatever the rules are, many agree they shouldn’t be too extreme.

“You don’t want to overly regulated anything, but we want to make sure that when somebody’s using their property as a vacation rental home or short-term rental property they’re being good neighbors,” explained Rockford’s Legal Director Nicholas Meyer.

City officials say they’re looking to other cities that have similar problems to work on proper legislation.

