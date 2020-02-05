City leaders discuss ways to prevent violent crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the third year in a row, crime is decreasing in the Forest City.

Tuesday’s Making Rockford Safer panel outlines plans to prevent crime within the city.

“We’re saying, yes we are making progress. We’re also saying we’re nowhere where we need to be or we believe that citizens deserve us to be,” said Rockford mayor Tom McNamara. “But, month after month, we’re making progress– the plan that we have in place is working.”

Mayor McNamara says crime is down 31% since he took office in 2017, however violent crime associated with domestic violence was up 2.6% from 2018 to 2019. Nearly 38% of the city’s violent crimes involve domestic abuse.

To bring those numbers down, the Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention is stepping up.

“If we are to have any hope at getting our hands around our violent crime rate, it starts with our children,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

Cacciapaglia manages the office, and believes the best way to combat domestic violence is to prevent children from growing up around violent habits.

“There are kids in these homes, and as lost as the survivors in these situations are, the children children are even further lost,” she said.

Cacciapaglia’s office is developing a screening tool to detect violent behaviors in children, and provide them tools to break the cycle.

“We have to as a community, make a decision of which path we’re going to go down, it’s either the one that we have been going down, which is going to keep us in the same place we are, or it’s going to be acknowledging the way we address domestic and sexual violence in this community is not getting us anywhere.”

Another topic that came up during the forum was that some residents have a difficult time filing a police report, especially on weekends.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea stayed behind after the panel to talk to those residents and find a solution.