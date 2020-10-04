City leaders hold a family bike outing for underutilized bike path

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City leaders ask Forest City residents to grab their helmets and bikes and head out to a local bike path.

Sunday, families were welcomed by many community organizations like I Bike Rockford and the Northwest Community Center to come to bike the Anderson Bike Path.

Organizers say they feel the bike path, which is located next to the Northwest Community Center, is barely used by the community.

“We wanted to do something that helps families get out on a Sunday and be active, exercise is always good, but also enjoy biking in the Rockford area,” said 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose.

City officials hope this becomes an annual event for Forest City residents to enjoy.

MORE HEADLINES: