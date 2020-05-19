City leaders hope re-opening youth programs will help reduce spike in juvenile crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As part of Winnebago County’s recently announced re-opening plan, childcare and youth programs are allowed to open up again starting June 1st. County leaders are hopful that their return could help reduce juvenile crime moving forward.

Rock House Kids executive director Deanna Lacny says the non-profit is looking forward to June.

“We’ve had many kids message us saying that they miss their Rock House Kids family, and that’s what we are is a family, and we’re missing the majority of our members,” explained Lacny.

“We will definitely be able to open the teen nights that week because I already know the volunteers and they’re all ready. They’ve been asking when can we come, when can we start this,” she added.

However, more volunteers are needed to help run the evening program for younger kids.

“We are going to call and check and make sure that our volunteers are comfortable. We don’t want anyone here if they feel uncomfortable to come on out,” Lacny said.

On Monday, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said youth programs provide a positive environment for kids. He also thinks their return could help with rising levels of juvenile crime in the city.

“Yes, it’s to ensure that folks have a place for their children when they go back to work, but quite honestly it’s for those kids themselves. To get them quality mentorship. To give them quality positive experiences so that they have other things to occupy their time with,” Mayor McNamara said.

Lacny said that closing down has been difficult for everyone.

“It breaks our heart, because we know that at least Monday through Thursday, our kids are going to be safe from 5 to 8. They don’t have to worry about what’s out in the real world, what’s maybe even around the corner from them. They are here, they are safe, and they can just be a kid,” she added.

Rock House Kids has stayed busy during the stay-at-home order though. Volunteers helped the non-profit renovate the kitchen, finish a new computer lab, and repaint the entire building. Lacny says the changes should help them welcome kids back through the door.

“We are so excited that there’s finally a light at the end of this tunnel. We miss our kids terribly<” Lacny concluded.

If you are interested in volunteering to help, you can sign up online or call their office at 815-962-5067.

