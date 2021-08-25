City of Chicago employees required to be fully vaccinated by Oct 15

CHICAGO — City of Chicago employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 15, the mayor’s office announced.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week that employees would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine but details had not yet been released until Wednesday in a press release.

In the release, the mayor’s office defines “full vaccinated” as means two weeks past the second dose of a two-dose mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Employees will be asked to submit their proof of vaccination via a secure, online COVID-19 Vaccine Portal, the statement said.

We must take every step necessary and at our disposal to keep everyone in our city safe and healthy.



That's why all City of Chicago employees are required to be fully vaccinated, effective October 15.



Get your vax, folks. #ProtectChicago https://t.co/w6ydykRauK pic.twitter.com/sleFe7PGhf — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 25, 2021

The mandate applies to all City employees and volunteers.

“Employees can apply for medical or religious exemption from this policy. Such requests will be reviewed by the Department of Human Resources on a case-by-case basis,” the statement said.