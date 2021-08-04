City of Dixon: Rita Crundwell released early from federal prison

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rita Crundwell, the former Dixon comptroller, convicted of embezzling more than $50 million from the city, has been released from federal prison, according to the City of Dixon.

Crundwell was reportedly released from the Federal Corrections Institution in Pekin, Illinois Wednesday.

No reason has been given for her early release.

Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano expressed his frustration saying in press release, “It is incredibly frustrating that Dixon was given no victim notification of Rita Crundwell’s release. Dixonites are still dealing with the social and financial aftermath of the damage she did, and our community deserved notice of and reasoning for this decision.”

In February 2013, a federal judge sentenced Crundwell to 19 years, 7 months in federal prison. Crundwell was to serve 85% of the sentence. She had been due to be released on October 20, 2029.

In April 2020, Crundwell petitioned a federal judge for early release. She made the request based on her “deteriorating health condition” and the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Dixon issued a letter opposing the motion and Crundwell eventually withdrew her request.

Dixon city leader say they have recovered $40 million of the $53 million dollars stolen by Crundwell.