City of Freeport imposes weekend curfew

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – The City of Freeport is imposing a curfew for Friday, June 5th, Saturday, June 6th, and Sunday, June 7th, from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

“Over the course of the last few days, many municipalities in Northern Illinois have seen demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In a few instances, violent individuals appear to be exploiting these peaceful demonstrations in the evening hours. As a result, the Freeport Police Department responded to multiple acts of property damage and violence this past weekend.

This curfew will be enforced by the Freeport Police Department with exceptions made for those traveling to and from work, seeking medical care, or fleeing from dangerous circumstances; law enforcement; members of the news media; federal, state, or local public officials conducting necessary work; are also exempt. Those violating the curfew order will be prosecuted.

“I continue urging our citizens to voice their thoughts and opinions in a safe and peaceful manner. While we appreciate peaceful protests, we also want to ensure the safety of our citizens and business owners. As a nation, we are facing very difficult realities and important conversations, now is when we need to come together as a community and care for one another.” said Mayor Jodi Miller.



The curfew will expire Monday morning, June 8 at 4:00 a.m. unless a further extension is deemed necessary.

