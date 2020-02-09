City of Rockford declares snow emergency

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford Public Works Department has declared a Citywide Snow Emergency beginning Sunday February 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM.

As a result, the Odd / Even Parking Ordinance will be in effect at that time and will remain in effect until the Public Works Department deems it is no longer necessary. Citizens will be required to follow the Odd / Even Parking protocol or move their vehicles off of the street during this time. Updates to the Snow Emergency and Operations will be provided throughout the storm as weather conditions evolve. 

As of 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020, vehicles shall be parked on the on the odd side of the street. 

At 8:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, vehicles shall be parked on the even side of the street.