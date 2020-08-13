City of Rockford distributes $820k for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, The City of Rockford announced that it had released more than $820,000 in funding to 45 local businesses in Winnebago County as part of the state’s $60 million Business Interruption Grant program.

Nearly 35 companies and non-profits in Rockford received either $10,000 or $20,000 to assist with payroll, utilities, rent and other operating expenses.

Officials say that nearly 40 percent of the grants state-wide went to minority-owned businesses.

“Small businesses and non-profits play a key role in our local economy,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “This funding will go a long way toward helping them stay afloat as we navigate this pandemic. I’m hopeful the State will continue this program to help our economy stabilize and begin its recovery.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

