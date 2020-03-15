ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor Tom McNamara announced during Sunday’s press conference that the city will stop the practice of shutting down water utilities for non-payment due to COVID-19 concerns. He assured that customers will still be charged for their water use in the future.
The mayor said they made the decision late last week. The announcement comes after someone in their 60’s tested positive for the coronavirus outside of Rockford.
Mayor McNamara also expected local businesses to take a hit, following Governor Pritzker’s announcement that all dine-in restaurants will be closed to customers.
Stay tuned to this developing story.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Coronavirus impacts local churches, prompts live-streamed services
- What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus
- Fed slashes rates to near zero, eases bank lending rules
- City of Rockford halts water shut-offs for non-payment
- Gov. Pritzker orders all bars and restaurants to close
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!