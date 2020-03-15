City of Rockford halts water shut-offs for non-payment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor Tom McNamara announced during Sunday’s press conference that the city will stop the practice of shutting down water utilities for non-payment due to COVID-19 concerns. He assured that customers will still be charged for their water use in the future.

The mayor said they made the decision late last week. The announcement comes after someone in their 60’s tested positive for the coronavirus outside of Rockford.

#BREAKING: Coronavirus patient in 60’s out of Rockford. Sick from “Community transmission.” — Whitney Martin (@WhitneyMartin58) March 15, 2020

Mayor McNamara also expected local businesses to take a hit, following Governor Pritzker’s announcement that all dine-in restaurants will be closed to customers.

