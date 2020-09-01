City of Rockford loan program helping local business owners pay bills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Among many challenges that have come forth during the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners have endured many obstacles. But the City of Rockford has been trying to help pave the way.

Many local small business owners have found themselves drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rockford’s Community and Economic Development Department has given 25 local businesses 0% interest loans.

More than 75% of businesses given loans are owned by minorities, like Rosa Robles who owns Fiesta Tequila restaurant on Riverside. She says the pandemic hasn’t been easy but she’s happy her business will be getting some assistance.

“We’re extremely grateful that the city of Rockford has been there for us..I’ts been very hard but with their help, it’s really going to help us pull ahead,” Robles said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiesta Tequila would be packed with the lunch hour rush but now it’s a different story.

“It really hurt us but we worked really hard. We had to find ways to get ahead so we worked really hard to do takeout and curbside,” Robles explained.

The restaurant has taken a big hit, only being able to have 50% capacity for dine-in. So they’re relying heavily on takeout and deliver orders.

“It’s going to help us with the rent and the utilities, definitely. The rent because with the pandemic, nothing stops we still have to pay our bills, pay the employees, and with everything cut down–it was tough,” Robles said.

“It’s something to assist and help in the interim as we continue to reopen and they continue to bring more of their customers back and where customers feel comfortable frequenting their establishments,” explained Jonathan Bell of the City of Rockford.

Small business liaison for the City of Rockford Jonathan Bell says the hope is to continue helping more businesses.

“We are looking to do some other funding opportunities as we move forward here, we just have to make sure funding is available. If so, we are able to assist other businesses,” Bell explained.

