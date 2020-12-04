City warns of possible intruder posing as Rockford utility worker

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–The City of Rockford is warning about a new scam where an unwanted trespasser claims to be from the City’s Water Division.

This comes following the city government’s latest report, mentioned on their social media, in which someone tried to gain access into a Rockford resident’s home.

Officials say there are three ways you can confirm whether a person is an employee of the City’s Water Division:

Check the person’s vehicle–it should be marked as “City of Rockford.”

Check that the individual is wearing a City ID badge–staff will always be ready to show it whenever you ask.

If you are suspicious, you can call 779-348-7300 to confirm the worker is legitimate. But call the police if you feel threatened.

MORE HEADLINES: