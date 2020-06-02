CityFirst Church hosts 5th food drive for needy families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church keeps feeding families in a time of need. This time, the church passed out 10,000 lbs of food

Cars lined up Monday morning at CityFirst Church on Spring Creek Road in Rockford. The church teamed up with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Mary’s Market. Each family received around 40 pounds of fresh meat, veggies, fruit, and other pantry items.

This marked the 5th food distribution the church has held. Organizers say recent job losses have driven the need tremendously.

“A lot of times we hear stories of individuals who prior to all of this weren’t in need, but because of job loss or reduced hours, all of a sudden they find themselves in need. So, when they go through the line, they’re always appreciative and they share a little bit of their story,” explained Pastor Adam Seaton.

About 250 families benefited from the food distribution.

