CityFirst to host biggest food drive yet on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CityFirst Church in Rockford is inviting the public to another drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, July 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Drivers can go to the Main Auditorium Entrance at 5950 Spring Creek Road.

Church leaders say this will be the biggest food distribution to date. There will be 8 semi-trucks bringing 250,000 pounds of food.

Northern Illinois Food Bank will also be providing farm-fresh produce while supplies last. The experience will be contactless to provide maximum safety for all involved.

Recipients are asked to remain in their vehicle while the team members take proper precaution to place the food into the trunks of each car. Participants are asked to provide room in their trunk ahead of time to receive multiple large boxes.

This marks the church’s sixth major food distribution event.

