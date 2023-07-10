JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA- 25 MAY, 2019: A&W Root Beer sold in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. A&W Root Beer started in 1919 by Roy W. Allen.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A&W’s parent company has agreed to pay $15 million in a class action lawsuit that claimed the company of deceptive advertising.

According to the suit, A&W Concentrate Company and Keurig Dr. Pepper advertised A&W root beer and cream sodas as “Made With Aged Vanilla” when the products’ flavoring came from artificial ingredients.

The deal will give consumers “close to a full refund” of the money spent on the beverages.

The settlement, which was approved by the U.S. District Court on June 5th, covers anyone in the United States who purchased one or more A&W root beer or cream sodas labeled as “Made With Aged Vanilla” between February 7th, 2016 and June 2n,d, 2023.

Claims can be made on RootBeerAndCreamSodaSettlement.com once the site goes live.

According to the settlement, consumers who submit a valid proof of purchase will get $5.50 to $25 per unit, for up to 39 units. A unit refers to a single quantity of the product, such as “one 12-pack, one 24-pack, one 2-liter bottle, one 20-ounce bottle, etc.”

Those who file a claim without a proof of purchase are eligible to get $5.50, but that amount may be reduced based on the number of claims.