Climate activists from the Last Generation group said they threw mashed potato over a Claude Monet painting in the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany, on Sunday, October 23.

Museum spokesperson Carolin Stranz told local media that two people threw liquid over a painting from Monet’s Haystacks series, and the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The group posted footage of the incident on Twitter and called for action on climate change.

Credit: LetzteGeneration via Storyful