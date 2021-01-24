Clinton coach charged after ‘inappropriately touching’ students

CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — On December 27th, 2020, officers with the Clinton Police Department began investigating a sexual assault complaint.

A female student from Clinton High School told officials that a part-time coach touched her inappropriately during practice for a sporting event.

Investigators learned that another student from the high school was also harassed during the same practice.

Police say their investigation concluded on Saturday and made the arrest of a Beloit man, 36-year-old Tyler William Clark.

Clark is currently being held in the Rock County Jail. Clark is facing charges of Physical Abuse of a Child (Class H Felony), and two counts of Disorderly Conduct.

Officials say Clinton High School fully cooperated in the investigation.

Clark was solely hired by the school as a coach.