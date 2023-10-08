Cloudy Sunday:

After a pleasant and sun–filled Saturday, clouds rolled in overnight as a clipper-like weak disturbance shifted southeastward into the Upper Great Plains. Guidance places said disturbance directly to our west by this afternoon.

Not only will this keep clouds in place for a good chunk of our Sunday, but it will also bring a small chance for a widely-scattered shower or two. Highs will land in similar territory to Friday and Saturday, peaking in the mid to upper 50s.

Frost Potential:

As this disturbance pulls away from the Stateline, it will slowly take today’s cloud cover with it. This will allow clouds to gradually clear overnight, bringing the potential for our first patches of frost of the fall season by sunrise Monday morning.

What do you need for frost to form? Colder air and lingering moisture near or at the surface are some of the ingredients needed for frost development. Other ingredients include clear skies and extremely low surface winds. With most if not all of these ingredients in place, frost potential will be possible tonight, Monday night, and Tuesday night.

The highest chances for frost will be in mainly in rural areas, where moisture may be a bit higher while temperatures are a bit lower. Following Monday morning’s frost potential, the rest of the day features a decent amount of sun. But in a similar fashion to this weekend, winds will primarily be out of the northwest.

This will disrupt any chance for temperatures to reach the 60-degree mark. More of the same is on the table for Tuesday. It’s not until late Wednesday we begin to see a pattern change as our next impactful storm system develops across the central plains.

This will allow rain to be possible beginning late Wednesday, with chances lasting to the Friday and the upcoming weekend. With it’s associated warm front well to the south of the area, highs don’t look to warm much after Wednesday, remaining in the upper 50s.