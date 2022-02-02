CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York. A busy stretch of news with the coronavirus pandemic and racial demonstrations in the United States has led CNN to its best ratings in the network’s 40-year history. Zucker says viewers have come to CNN for the news coverage, while the network’s rivals are more about ‘political talk.’ (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — CNN’s Jeff Zucker announced his resignation on Wednesday, for failing to disclose an affair with a colleague, during the investigation into Chris Cuomo.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” Zucker said in a memo to staffers. “As a result, I am resigning today.”

The relationship was reportedly with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN and who Zucker did not name in his memo. Gollust plans to remain with CNN, the network reported.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Gollust wrote in a statement to The New York Times. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

In an e-mail to staffers on Wednesday, Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia said he had accepted Zucker’s resignation and the search for a replacement would begin immediately.

“We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly,” Kilar wrote. “Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”

Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment after being criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations.

CNN fired the younger Cuomo after learning that his actions were more extensive than previously thought.

CNN also fired a producer accused of grooming young girls, including convincing a Nevada mother to fly her daughter cross-county to be “trained properly” through unlawful sexual activity, federal prosecutors said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.