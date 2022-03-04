ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia, the channel said Friday.

“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a spokesperson for the news network said, according to CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Selter.

The BBC also announced it would suspend Russian news operations.

The moves come as the Russian parliament voted Friday to make it illegal for Russian journalists and individuals to report what the government deems “fake” information about the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities have repeatedly decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake” news. State media outlets refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a “war” or an “invasion.”

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, said the new measure “will force those who lied and made statements discrediting our armed forces to bear very grave punishment.”

“I want everyone to understand, and for society to understand, that we are doing this to protect our soldiers and officers, and to protect the truth,” he added.

The new law envisages sentences of up to three years or fines for spreading what authorities deem to be false news about the military, but the maximum punishment rises to 15 years for cases deemed to have led to “severe consequences.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.