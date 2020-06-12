Coach USA resumes service between Rockford and O’Hare

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Coach USA announced Friday that bus service between Rockford and O’Hare International Airport would resume on Monday, June 15th.

The company had suspended its service on April 6th out of “an abundance of caution in the wake of COVID-19.”

Coach USA says it has implemented stringent cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all buses.

