Coach USA suspends bus services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Van Galder Bus Company, otherwise known as Coach USA, is temporarily stopping its transportation services from Friday, April 3 to Thursday, April 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago Airport Shuttle Bus announced on their website that tickets are available to purchase for travel from May 1, 2020 onward.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

