Coach USA suspends bus services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Van Galder Bus Company, otherwise known as Coach USA, is temporarily stopping its transportation services from Friday, April 3 to Thursday, April 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chicago Airport Shuttle Bus announced on their website that tickets are available to purchase for travel from May 1, 2020 onward.
