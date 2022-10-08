ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe.

Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business by a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in someone’s trash.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer named the infant “Baby Noah,” and determined that he was probably born alive.

The baby’s parents have never been located, and no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the death of Baby Noah or the whereabouts of his parents is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6400 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.