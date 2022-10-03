Lottie Flowers was killed on Feb. 23, 2003, inside her home in Rockford, Illinois. FILE PHOTO

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call.

There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her church when someone entered the home and attacked her. She later died at a local hospital.

Flowers was an active member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and a member of numerous civic organizations. She had been delivering newspapers at Rockford Memorial Hospital before she was killed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the murder of Lottie Flowers is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.