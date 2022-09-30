ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department are still looking for the person or persons responsible for triple homicide that occurred in 2011 on the city’s northwest side.

Natasha Cleary and her sons, Marquwon Owens, 12, and Katarion Friar, 2., were found among the ashes of a house fire on Sunday, April 17, 2011, at the Caterbury Lane Home.

An autopsy determined all three victims had been shot.

Police were initially looking at Cleary’s ex-husband as a potential suspect but soon cleared him after a surveillance photo of an unknown masked man attempting to use Cleary’s debit card was captured at a local ATM machine.

The masked man has never been found, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this cold case is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 779-500-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.