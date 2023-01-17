ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on Jan. 30, 2016, when someone broke into the 1305 Carbaugh Ave. residence and shot both women during what has been called a home invasion.

Thirty-year-old Kristal Scott survived. Wiley was killed. Now, nearly seven years to the day, the case remains unsolved.

Both women taught preschool at House of Grace Learning Center and Daycare in Rockford at the time of the shooting. Wiley was studying for her bachelor’s degree.

Police say Wiley was killed by a single bullet that pierced her shoulder and chest. Wiley was shot several times and was able to hide in a closet and dial 911. By that time, the suspect had fled the scene.

Police have followed up on numerous leads over the last seven years, including a theory that someone who knew Scott and Wiley from House of Grace may have cased the house and broke in after they’d gone to sleep. That theory and the possibility that the shooter targeted Scott and was surprised to find Wiley there have produced no known suspects.

Friends say both women were well liked and had no known enemies. Nothing was taken from Scott’s home, leading those close to the case to believe robbery was not the motive. A description of the shooter has never been released.

Misha Dockins, who was close with Wiley since middle school, said she hopes the person who killed her and tried to kill Kristal Scott will come to forward and confess.

“I would hope every night when you go to sleep at night, you see her face,” Dockins said. “I hope and pray you never have to feel the pain and heartache that myself and Treesa’s family and friends feel. I hope one day you will turn yourself in so we all can have closure. She did not deserve this.”

Anyone with information regarding this cold case is urged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6300 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.