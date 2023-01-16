ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again.

Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he always did.

His 1998 Chrysler New Yorker was found three days later in the 1900 block of Harlem Boulevard, about a mile from the Windsor Apartments, where he lived with his roommate of two years. Police say the car was likely parked there the evening of March 14 or the morning of March 15. There was no sign of a struggle inside the vehicle.

There was also no sign of a struggle at Miller’s apartment. But those close to the case say the location could be key to finding out what happened to him.

The day before he disappeared, Miller asked his roommate to move out. Miller told a friend the conversation went well, and the roommate agreed to leave.

Miller’s friends believe that aside from his co-workers, his roommate could be the last person to see him. Police have questioned the man but have not publicly named him a person of interest in the case. He is reportedly living out of state.

Police also investigated the possibility that Miller committed suicide by jumping into the Rock River, a theory that grew some legs briefly in 2012, when his wallet was found by ATV riders at the Rocky Glen OHV Park in south Rockford.

“It was in an area that was normally under water,” said Tom Miller, Mark’s brother.

Human remains were located not too far from where Mark’s wallet was found.

“They turned out not to be my brother,” Tom Miller said.

Tom Miller said although learning that the remains found were not his brother’s was promising, he still doesn’t believe he will ever see Mark again.

“I believe my brother was murdered,” he said.

A briefcase Mark Miller always carried and his car keys have never been found, Tom said.

Mark Miller is currently listed as a missing person. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or the Illinois State Police’s Missing Persons Division.