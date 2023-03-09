RACINE, Wis. (WTVO) — DNA tests have led police to arrest an Illinois man for the 23 year old murder of a Wisconsin woman.

According to police in Racine, Lucas Alonso, 66, of Zion, was charged Monday for the murder of then-37-year-old Linda Fields. Her body was found beneath a tree in the front yard of a home on February 24th, 2000.

Police said DNA taken from Fields’ body matched Alonso, according to Fox News.

According to authorities, Alonso and Fields left a local bar together and were dropped off by the lakefront and had sex under a tree. Alonso told investigators that he choked Fields after a confrontation that followed. Alonso claimed he thought Fields was alive, since he said he walked away as she was still yelling at him.

The case was unsolved until the case was re-examined in 2020, and a familial DNA search turned up two brothers, who were eliminated from consideration. The investigation then turned to their father, Alonso.

He was arrested on February 23rd.