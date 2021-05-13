Colin Kaepernick book, on abolishing police and prisons, to debut this fall

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to […]

(WTRF) – Former NFL Quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, will release a book this fall titled ‘Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons.’

The book will be released by his self-titled publishing company on October 12, 2021.

‘Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons’ was edited by Kaepernick and will feature over 30 essays.

In a post on social media, Kaepernick said the literary piece tackles issues on police and prison reform.

Today, I’m excited to share that we at @KaepernickPub will be releasing our first title, ABOLITION FOR THE PEOPLE: THE MOVEMENT FOR A FUTURE WITHOUT POLICING & PRISONS, on 10/12/21. This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons… pic.twitter.com/84nUD3v4r2 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 11, 2021

No word has been made on where you can purchase the book.