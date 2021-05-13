Colin Kaepernick book, on abolishing police and prisons, to debut this fall

(WTRF) – Former NFL Quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, will release a book this fall titled ‘Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons.’
The book will be released by his self-titled publishing company on October 12, 2021.
‘Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons’ was edited by Kaepernick and will feature over 30 essays.
In a post on social media, Kaepernick said the literary piece tackles issues on police and prison reform.
No word has been made on where you can purchase the book.